Pakistan, Denmark enjoy good relations: Danish envoy

MULTAN – Danish Ambassador to Pakistan Lis Roseholm said on Friday that Pakistan and Denmark were enjoying good bilateral relations.

She expressed these views while talking to media during her visit to a mango pulp plant in the city’s suburbs. She said that both the countries were working together to strengthen the ties further and supporting each other to address the mutual issues and challenges. Danish Ambassador further said that they were working with companies in Pakistan with an objective to providing solutions to diabetes, mental health and production of electricity through wind energy.

She said that food wastage was a global challenge and hailed the efforts of Pakistan in reducing the food wastage. She said that initiatives meant to plug chances of food crop wastage would leave a good impact on Pakistan economy. She admired the taste of aromatic Multani mangoes for its natural aroma and sweetness.

The Ambassador further said that they were working for women empowerment with the goal of creating equal opportunities for girls and boys in sight. She said that 20 percent Pakistani women were working in labour force but the contributions from women were needed to be increased which would fortify the economy.

She said that Multan was a beautiful city, and hospitality of the Multani people amazed her.

Earlier, Lis Roseholm visited various parts of the mango pulp plant and planted a sapling there.

She appreciated the pulp plant administration for creating opportunities for female workers there.

Chairman of the mango pulp plant Ali Mubashir Kazmi, during a briefing to the ambassador, said, they were working on the slogan of no food waste. He said, 40 percent of mango crop is wasted every year, which, if utilized, could fetch one billion US dollar.

He informed that the natural life of fresh fruit was seven days but pulp processing can extend it to two years.