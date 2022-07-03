News Desk

CAA fails to make country’s airports birds-free

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has failed to save country’s airports from the onslaught of birds as there were 30 bird-hit incidents reported this year with bulk of them happened at Lahore airport.

It has been observed that the CAA has failed to make country’s airports birds-free. All along the runway, there is always a flock of birds flying in the air which is threating lives of air passengers and damage to the aircraft.

As many as 30 bird-hit incidents were reported from January till June this year and most of the incidents happened at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

As per the breakdown, 5 bird-hit incidents were reported at Karachi airport; 11 at Lahore airport; 3 at Quetta airport; 6 at Islamabad airport; 2 at Peshawar airport; 1 at Sialkot airport; and 1 at Damam airport.

The airplanes which were hit by birds included three ART planes; 23 K-320 airbuses; and four aircrafts of Boing 777. Among these, three planes suffered financial loss while 27 aircrafts did not suffer any damage.

More Stories
Islamabad

Blue, green line buses, contracts will not tolerate corruption: PM

Lahore

Eat meat with caution for protection from illness: experts

Lahore

Netherlands ambassador discusses promotion of trade, investment with Hamza

Lahore

PFA disposes of 10,000 litre contaminated milk

Lahore

Rs 35.18b spent on treatment of people

Lahore

Rescuers finalise steps during rains

Lahore

Police to ensure smooth traffic flow in markets: CTO

Lahore

CM directs admin to remain alert 24/7 due to monsoon season

Lahore

PHOTA to be made more active, says Salman

Lahore

Trains operation disturbed due to rains

1 of 8,591

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More