News Desk

High flow of water affects temporary bridge in Hunza

High flow of water from the Hassanabad nullah in Hunza has affected a temporary bridge, Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority has said.

GB DMA in a statement said that the water has eroded the land at four different spots in Hunza district. The land sliding has blocked Shamshal Valley road for traffic.

Meanwhile, locals said that an increased flow of water in the rivers affected areas in Badswat in the Ishkoman valley of the Ghizer district.

Th people living in vulnerable areas have been asked to take precautionary measures and shifted to tents, according to the disaster management authority.

As a result of the high inflow of water due to a days-long heatwave, many link roads in Ghizer, Hunza, Nagar, Shigar, and Ghanche have been damaged.

An alert has been issued for possible disasters in areas near rivers and nullahs across the GB region.

People living in vulnerable areas have been asked to take precautionary measures.

Flooding in Hisper and Hoper rivers in Nagar damaged agricultural land, trees and cattle farms in Harchi village of Nagar Khas. Unusual water flow in the river also damaged protective walls which were constructed to divert the river.

Furthermore, flooding in nullahs of Ghanche and Shigar districts was also reported, which disconnected many link roads and damaged agricultural land.

A heavy flow of water from the Shisper Glacier blocked the Karakoram Highway at the Hassanabad nullah in Hunza after a temporary bridge, installed at the Karakoram Highway after the Shisper Glacier outburst collapsed a bridge in May this year, has been submerged.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) had announced to install a temporary bridge at Hunza’s Hassanabad after an RCC bridge was swept away by a glacial lake outburst flood in May.

The construction of a new bridge in Hassanabad will be completed within six to eight months, the spokesperson said.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

Karachi

88 points set up to collect sacrificial animals’ remains, says Wahab

Karachi

Medical board determines Dua’s age between 15 and 16 years

Karachi

Sindh IGP reviews contingency security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Karachi

Chinese delegation meets Sindh CM to seek probe progress

Karachi

People Bus Service to extend its routes in Karachi, Larkana

Islamabad

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

National

Babar Azam keen to gain top position in Test format too

National

PFB chief Fakhar elected Vice President of Baseball Federation of Asia

National

Powell power helps West Indies cruise past Bangladesh

1 of 8,526

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More