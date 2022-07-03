Nadal into 4th round at Wimbledon; Tsitsipas eliminated

The World no. 2 men’s tennis player, Rafael Nadal advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon on Saturday but fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece was eliminated.

Nadal, who has 22 Grand Slam championships, beat Italian Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4, to reach the fourth round of the third Grand Slam of the year.

The 36-year-old Spaniard will next face Botic van de Zandschulp from the Netherlands.

Tsitsipas was upset by Nick Kyrgios from Australia.

Ranked 40th, Kyrgios beat Tsitsipas 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) in the men’s third round.

Kyrgios will play US national Brandon Nakashima in the next round.