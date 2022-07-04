Goffin beats Tiafoe to reach quarters

LONDON – David Goffin reached his second Wimbledon quarterfinal after outlasting Francis Tiafoe in five sets. The Belgian won 7-6 (3), 5-7, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 on No. 2 Court in a tight contest that lasted 4 hours, 36 minutes.

Goffin also reached the quarters in his last Wimbledon appearance in 2019, but missed last year’s tournament with an injury. Tiafoe called for a physio after winning the third set and was given a pill, then quickly went down 5-1 in the fourth as his first-serve percentage dipped. The No. 23-seeded American held two break points at 5-5 in the fifth set but Goffin saved them both with powerful serves, then converted his first match point in the next game when Tiafoe netted a backhand. Goffin will face the winner of the match between Cam Norrie and Tommy Paul.

Jule Niemeier is into the quarterfinals in her first Wimbledon appearance after denying British veteran Heather Watson a spot in the last eight. Niemeier, 22, beat Watson 6-2, 6-4 on Centre Court. The German converted her third match point when Watson netted a backhand.

The 30-year-old Watson was playing in her 43rd major tournament and had reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time. Niemeier will next face countrywoman Tatjana Maria, who reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the age of 34.

Tatjana Maria saved two match points in the second set before beating 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the age of 34. The 103rd-ranked Maria won 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 on No. 1 Court. The German is the oldest woman left in the singles draw and had only been past the second round once in 34 previous Grand Slam appearances.

Bouzkova beat Caroline Garcia of France 7-5, 6-2 in a fourth-round match on No. 2 Court to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal. The 23-year-old Bouzkova will next face either third-seeded Ons Jabeur or Elise Mertens for a place in the semifinals.Bouzkova upset seventh-seeded Danielle Collins in the first round.

Roger Federer hopes to play ‘one more time’ at Wimbledon

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer hasn’t given up hope of playing again at the All England Club. Federer received a standing ovation at a celebration of the centenary of Centre Court.

“I hope I can come back … one more time,” the 40-year-old Federer said from Centre Court, standing alongside other Wimbledon champions. Federer’s eight Wimbledon titles is a men’s singles record but he is not playing at the grass-court tournament for the first time since his debut in 1999.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion hasn’t played since losing in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon a year ago in his 22nd appearance in the tournament. He said he didn’t think it would take this long to come back from knee surgery last year. He said: “The knee has been rough on me.”