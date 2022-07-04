Punjab CM announces free electricity for households using 100 units

Punjab government on Monday announced free electricity for households using 100 units a month for the past six months.

This was said by Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz at a press conference in Lahore on Monday. He also announced to provide free solar panels to the needy.

The chief minister said that the provincial government gave subsidies on the floor, adding, “We’re making efforts to control inflation.” He said medicine was being provided to the citizens free of cost.

Taking a dig at the former prime minister, Hamza Shahbaz said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s government has damaged the country’s economy.