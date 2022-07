ATTOCK – A seminar on the role of women in politics, peace and elections was held in Attock. District Election Commissioner Attock Noor ul Khitab was the chief guest. People including women from different walks of life attended the seminar. Peace Builder Faizan Mudassar while addressing the participants said that women have an important role in politics and in elections and must be encouraged to play their role affectively. Later, a walk was also held.