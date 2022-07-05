News Desk

Govt approves Rs7.91 power tariff hike in phases

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday approved a summary to increase of basic electricity tariff by Rs7.91 in phases.

According to sources, NEPRA had sent a summary to PM Shehbaz which was approved by him.

In this regard, the sources further said that the first increase is Rs 3.50 per unit and from July 1, it was approved to increase the price of electricity by Rs3.50 per unit from August while from October, the basic electricity tariff will be increased by 91 paise per unit.

