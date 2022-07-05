ICT Police Accelerates Efforts against Criminals; Held 21 Outlaws

Islamabad Capital territory police have accelerated its efforts against criminal elements and arrested 22 outlaws involved in murder, snatching and other crimes, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, Bhara Kahu police team has arrested two accused namely Abdullah and Raamish involved in a murder case no 589/22 under sections 302/34 PPC registered on the complaint of the father of the deceased namely Ghulam s/o Rehman a resident of Kot hathial.

The complainant had told the police that on July 02, 2022 his son Asad was present near a graveyard when his clash was occurred with the accused adding that his son was stabbed to death.

The accused were escaped after the incident.

Furthermore, a PS Sabzi Mandi team has arrested three snatchers namely Muhammad Sadiq, Inaam and Amjid Ali.

The accused were involved in numerous incidents of snatching in the areas of PS Sabzi Mandi.

Police team has also recovered 10 snatched motorbikes, mobile phones and weapons used in crime.

Meanwhile, Tarnol police has arrested eight accused namely Muhammad Adeel, Abid Ur Rehman, Naveed Ur Rehman, Shahid Ur Rehman, Muhammad Adil, Mushtaq Hussain and Tariq and recovered 2550 gram hashish, 277 gram heroine and three 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Likewise, Abpara police team has arrested two accused namely Syed Wazeer Khan and Waleed Khan during checking and recovered one 12 bore repeater gun, one klashnikov and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Koral police arrested two accused Murad Ali Shah and Ibrar Ahmad and recovered 1305 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition.

Nilore and Shahzad Town police stations arrested two accused namely Arfaqat and Dil Rubaz Khan and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition while Sihala police team arrested two accused namely Adil and Muhammad Mehboob during snap checking and recovered two 9mm and two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

Islamabad Capital police will not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens and all possible measure are being taken to secure the city.