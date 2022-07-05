Passing-out parade of Aero Apprentices in Korangi Creek

The Passing-out Parade of Aero Apprentices was held at PAF Airmen Academy, Korangi Creek, Karachi, on Tuesday.

Air Marshal Waqas Ahmed Sulehri, Chief Project Director JF-17, Pakistan Air Force, was the Chief Guest at the occasion.

Earlier on his arrival, Air Vice Marshal Zubair Hassan Khan, Air Officer Commanding, PAAK received the Chief Guest.

A total of 1601 Aero Apprentices including trainees from allied countries and Pakistan Navy successfully completed their training.

While addressing the ceremony, the Chief Guest said, “Modern warfare is an exceedingly vast and complex domain, which demands thorough knowledge and inventiveness.

We are facing complex and unusual challenges involving inventions and innovations offered by science and technology.

We must prepare ourselves to face all such challenges being professionally focused and technically accurate”.

The chief guest also awarded trophies to high achievers.

Asghar Khan Trophy for the Best in Aeronautics was awarded to AC Danish Liaqat.

Nur Khan Trophy for the Best in Avionics Technology was awarded to Aero Electro mech Technician-II Arslan Latif.