PFB chief Fakhar elected Vice President of Baseball Federation of Asia

LAHORE – Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) has succeeded for the first time in getting the Vice Presidency of Asia, when Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President PFB, was elected as Vice President of Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA).

The Elective Meeting of the BFA was held in Chinese Taipei on July 3, 2022. He achieved this historic victory over the South Korean candidate. With this happy news, a wave of happiness has spread in Pakistan’s sports, especially baseball family. Following the footsteps of his late father Syed Khawar Shah, former President PFB, Fakhar was also awarded for his outstanding achievements and services in the past as a Member at Large of BFA.

Total 20 countries participated in the said elections and Jeffrey Koo (Chinese Taipei) elected as President and Syed Fakhar Ali Shah (Pakistan), Chen Xu (China) and Masatake Yamanka (Japan) elected as Vice Presidents, while Rog Tingzon (Philippines), Andrew Fan (Hong Kong) and Houman Mansoorian (Iran) were elected as Members at Large.

A day before the elections, the birthday of Fakhar was celebrated not only in Pakistan and other countries, but especially by BFA officials at Marriott Hotel Taiwan and the ceremony was hosted by newly-elected President (BFA) Jeffrey Koo and others. The birthday cake was cut and best wishes were expressed for Syed Fakhar.

Speaking on the occasion, Fakhar Shah said: “I am honored to have an amazing birthday party by you and thank you all.” Talking to Media, he said that this achievement is an honor for Pakistan to be the Vice President of the Baseball Federation of Asia for the first time and I hope that this will open new ways for the promotion and development of Baseball not only in Pakistan but also in West Asian region.