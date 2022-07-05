PTI Cries Foul as Uplift Projects Launched in Punjab By-Poll Constituencies

Uplift projects have been apparently launched in the by-poll constituencies in Punjab despite clear orders against it in the written verdict issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

According to details, heavy machinery has been dispatched to the constituency of PML-N candidate Nazir Chohan, previously a PTI MPA and disqualified for voting for Hamza Shahbaz.

Videos shared on social media showed repair work on the roads has begun in the constituency of Nazir Chohan as the Punjab province will head to by-polls in 20 constituencies on July 17.

Moreover, PTI Punjab leader Farrukh Habib shared a video where the local administration could be seen replacing banners of the PTI with a PML-N candidate.

On July 02, the Supreme Court of Pakistan issued detailed order regarding Chief Minister (CM) Punjab’s election on July 22 and directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to notify members of vacant reserved seats.

The 10-page detailed order from the three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial was written by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan.

It said that the election for chief minister in Punjab will be held on July 22 at the Punjab Assembly building and the proceedings would be led by the deputy speaker.

The order read that during the first phase of voting, the votes of the members would be counted and if both candidates fail to get desired numbers then a recount would be held.

It said that Hamza Shahbaz will run the province as chief minister until July 22 and he and his cabinet would ensure free and fair by-elections in the 20 constituencies.

The apex court also directed the Lahore High Court to decide on reserved seats within a week and soon after the decision, the ECP should issue a notification for the successful candidates.