Staff Reporter

CIA police foils terror bid in Gwadar

QUETTA – CIA police Gwadar on Tuesday thwarting the terror bid recovered huge cache of arms including rocket launchers and RPG.             SSP Gwadar Tariq Mastoi told news men that upon receiving a tip-off, a team of CIA police conducted an operation in the mountainous Grok area of Gwadar and recovered a large quantity of rocket launchers, RPGs and other weapons. “The weapons were hidden in a mountainous area which could have been used in a possible terrorist operation,” he maintained.  SSP Maston praised the performance of ASP Talha Wali, CIA in-charge Khalid Hussain Mengal and the entire team who participated in the operation.

 

 

