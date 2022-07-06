Emergency declared in hospitals as heavy rain hits twin cities

Rawalpindi – The heavy rain that lashed the twin cities on Tuesday caused flooding of several roads, seasonal nullahs and a hospital.

A young boy got swept away by flash flood in a seasonal nullah in Hazara Colony while four other children were trapped in a sudden flow of rain water in Korang Nullah.

However, the rescuers and Islamabad police cops had managed to rescue the four children from Korang Nullah, whereas, the search operation was continuing for the young boy. The water level in Rawalpindi’s Nullah Leh also rose to dangerous levels. Massive traffic jams also occurred on all small and major roads in twin cities with traffic police putting tireless efforts to ease the flow despite heavy rain. In many areas, WAPDA suspended supply of electricity after heavy rain causing troubles for the people.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan also directed Rawalpindi police to remain alert to tackle any emergency situation in rain-hit areas.

The district governments of Rawalpindi and Islamabad also declared emergency in the hospitals besides putting the rescue services on red alert. The deputy commissioners of twin cities along with chiefs of emergency services and other civic bodies including Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) remained present on the roads to monitor the situation.

According to Met Office officials, Chaklala and other parts of Rawalpindi 84mm rain; Saidpur Village 61mm; Golra 57mm; Bokra 38mm; PMD (H-8/2) 72mm and Shamasabad 56mm. The water level at Basin Mean was 55.32mm. The water level at Kattarian was 6 feet and Gawalmandi was 8 feet. The spokesman of the Met Office said more rain is expected in the twin cities in the next 24 hours.

According to details, the heavy rain has caused flooding on several roads including Murree Road, Committee Chowk Underpass, Airport Road, Peshawar Road, Pirwadhai Morr Underpass, IJP Road, Islamabad Expressway, 9th Avenue, 7th Avenue, E-11, I-8, I-9 and many other localities doubling the miseries of residents. Similarly, rain water also chocked the sewerage system of District Headquarters Hospital in Raja Bazaar as the polluted water also entered in Gynae and Children Ward of the hospital and putting the patients and their attendants into huge trouble.

Massive traffic jams witnessed as roads get flooded

In Hazara Colony, a young boy drowned into Nullah Leh. Rescue 1122 spokesman told media men that two friends were standing on the bank of nullah when they forced each other to jump into water following which one of them drowned. Till the filing of this report, Rescue 1122 divers were conducting search operation to find out the body of boy. Meanwhile, four children also fell into Nullah Korang while playing. However, all the four children were rescued safely. DC Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon along with AC Anil and other police force also rushed to the scene. He confirmed that rescuers saved the children from drowning.

In Rawalpindi, the low-lying areas as well as homes in Sadiqabad, Kuri Road, Shakrial, Shamasabad, Dhoke Kala Khan, Awan Colony, Nadim Colony, Chah Sultan, Kashmiri Mohala, Jamia Masjid Road, Gulshanabad, and other suburbs were also flooded by rain water. People could be seen while pumping out rain water with tubs and other pots from their houses and shops.

Scores of vehicles got submerged and their engine got dysfunctional in Rawalpindi’s many areas. Several motorists and motorcyclists took shelter under the bridges to keep them safe from heavy rain. People also stored rain water in underground tanks in the areas where there was acute water shortage or water tankers were being sold at high rates.

WASA spokesman, while talking to media men, said that DC Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq and MD WASA Muhammad Tanvir visited Nullah Leh to monitor the situation.

He said that water level had risen to 12 feet at Gawalmandi bridge. However, the water level was not expected to rise further because rain had stopped in Nullah Leh’s catchment area, he added.

“We are keeping a close eye on the situation and all institutions have been put on alert,” said DC Tahir Farooq in a statement issued here.

On the other hand, Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has issued instructions to Rawalpindi police to remain on high alert in view of the threat of flood in Nullah Leh due to continuous rains in Rawalpindi. IG Punjab said that special teams should be formed to provide timely assistance to the citizens and protect their lives and property during the monsoon season and additional teams should also be kept ready for the protection of precious human lives in any emergency. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that Rawalpindi police would provide all possible assistance to the district administration and rescue agencies in relief work and all possible steps would be taken to protect the property of the citizens.