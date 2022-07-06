Staff Reporter

PFA discards 5,500-litre expired juice, FIR lodged

LAHORE      –     The Punjab Food Author­ity (PFA) stopped produc­tion of two juice factories on Tuesday and lodged the first information re­ports (FIRs) against the food business operators besides discarding thou­sands of litres of expired beverages. PFA Direc­tor General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that action was taken against both units during inspection of the juice factories on Sheikhupura Road. He said that the PFA dis­carded 5,500 litres of ex­pired juices and 80kg of fungus-infested expired mango pulp during visit to the factories. He said that the PFA also found an abundance of inspects and stinky environment on the premises. He said that emergency prohibi­tion orders (EPOs) were imposed over failure to meet the provincial food regulations. Jadoon said that the use of spurious drinks prepared without formulae lead to stomach ulcer, cancer and other diseases. He urged people to prefer homemade fresh and nutritious food in­stead of consuming ready-made products.

