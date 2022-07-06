News Desk

PTI announces nationwide protest against Imran Riaz Khan’s arrest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a nationwide protest against the arrest of journalist Imran Riaz Khan.

In a statement, Former Planning Minister and PTI leader Asad Umar said that the party would stage a nationwide protest against the arrest of the ‘prominent’ journalist.

The PTI Secretary-General urged the party workers and supporters to stage protest outside the press clubs across Pakistan. He termed the Imran Riaz Khan’s arrest an attack on freedom of expression in the country.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill said that the country has not witnessed such actions in General Pervez Musharraf’s tenure. “Every attempt to suppress journalists will be thwarted,” he said, urging the party workers to protest against the ‘imported government’.

