Riccardo Faccari re-elected President of WBSC

LAHORE – With the full support of the Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA) including Pakistan, Riccardo Fraccari won the elections in the Congress of World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) in Taiwan with an overwhelming majority. Miss Beng Choo Lu was re-elected Secretary General of the WBSC. According to Pakistan Baseball Federation (PFB) President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, with the full support of the Baseball Federation of Asia, including Pakistan, Riccardo Fraccari and BFA President Jeffrey Koo won the elections WBSC Congress in Chinese Taipei. A minute’s silence was observed on this occasion in memory of the legends, who passed away in the past years, including late Syed Khawar Shah, former President of Pakistan Federation Baseball. It may be recalled that Syed Fakhar Ali Shah had won the vice-presidential seat of Baseball Federation of Asia two days ago.