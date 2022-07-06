Simona Halep advances to Wimbledon semis with straight-set win

Simona Halep, the Romanian tennis star, moved to the Wimbledon semifinals with a straight-set victory over Amanda Anisimova on Wednesday.

Playing at Center Court, Romanian No.16 Halep beat American Amanda Anisimova with the sets of 6-2 and 6-4 in the women’s singles.

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan qualified for the next stage after earning a 2-1 win (4-6, 6-2, 6-3) against Ajla Tomljanovic from Australia.

Rybakina, 23, reached a grand slam semifinal for the first time in her career.

On Thursday, Ons Jabeur will face Tatjana Maria while Elena Rybakina will take on Simona Halep in the semifinals.