Mountaineers Kashif Shehroze, Fazal Ali go missing in Nanga Parbat storm

Shehroze Kashif, the famous Pakistani climber, who recently set the record of scaling the killer Nanga Parbat as the youngest mountaineer of the world, is reported to have gone missing on the mountain at an altitude of 7,300 meters along with fellow climber Fazal Ali, it has been reported on Wednesday.

Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) Secretary Karar Haidari, however, said that both the climbers were stranded in the snowstorm on the mountain.

In a video message, the father of Shehroze Kashif has appealed to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for an immediate operation for the rescue of both the climbers.

“Despite several phone calls, no reply was received from Shehroze Kashif.

Our contact with him and Fazal Ali was cut off during their return from Nanga Parbat,” he said.

“Shehroze had paid homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Army by scaling the Kangchenjunga Peak.

He has also set the record of scaling Nanga Parbat at young age,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Abdul Khalid issued orders for a rescue operation. It is to be noted here that Shehroze Kashif, known as the Broad Boy from Lahore, climbed 8,025 meters high Nanga Parbat, the killer mountain, on Tuesday along with fellow climber Fazal Ali from Shimshal.

Shehroze Kashif said that on Tuesday at 8:45 am PST, he had summited Nanga Parbat 8126m—the 9th highest mountain in the world.

And with this, at the age of 20 years, The Broad Boy had become the youngest mountaineer in the whole world to summit Nanga Parbat.

Kashif had congratulated the nation for standing behind him in his all endeavors.

He had also urged his well-wishers to pray for his success and safe return as Nanga Parbat was termed one of the toughest and most lethal mountains in the world.