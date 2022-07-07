Fans gush over Fawad Khan’s role in ‘Ms. Marvel’

Pakistan’s superstar Fawad Khan has finally made an appearance in the fifth episode of Disney+ web series “Ms. Marvel” and fans are gushing over his role in it.

Fawad Khan is playing a character of a man from the pre-partition era. Pakistani actors Mehwish Hayat, Samina Ahmed and Nimra Buch are also playing pivotal roles in the Marvel series.

Internet users not only from Pakistan but from across the border are going gaga over Fawad for his debut role.

One of the user on Twitter said, “Fawad Khan. That s the tweet, I am too giddy and elated to even form sentences.”

Another one thinks that Fawad has no reason to be that classy.

While one of the user said that Fawad in MCU is a day I never thought I’d see but i loved every second of it.

“Look at the charm he brings to the screen. Fawad Khan in Ms. Marvel y’all,” one of the user wrote on Twitter.

“Ms. Marvel” is currently streaming on Disney+. Marvel’s first Pakistani Muslim woman superhero is being played by Iman Vellani. Fawad is playing the role of her great-grandfather Hassan.