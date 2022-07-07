Law to take its course on Imran ‘corruption’

ISLAMABAD – Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the law will take its course in corruption carried out by former prime minister Imran Khan in his four-year tenure.

Addressing a news conference here on Wednesday, she said that the process of investigation has been started as per the law into the corruption allegedly done through Farah Khan and Bushra Bibi. She said since the taxpayers’ money was plundered, the former prime minister will have to respond.

The information minister said that Imran Khan during his tenure victimized his political opponents through fake cases and allegations but failed to furnish any evidence before the courts.

Marriyum said the PTI government is responsible for current price hike, power outages and shortage of gas in the country. She said the government is giving priority to completion of power projects of 4000 megawatts which were delayed by the previous government.

She said that the present government will steer the country out of all challenges and stabilize the economy. She said the rupee will also stabilize after agreement with the International Monetary Fund. She said difficult decisions have been taken to take the country in the right direction.

The minister said Imran Khan was desperate to cling to power which eventually ruined the national economy and state institutions.

His (Imran) desperation for remaining into the power also wreaked havoc with the lives of masses who were misled by building a false narrative on the so-called regime change foreign conspiracy.

She said Imran Khan, who claimed himself “Sadiq Aur Ameen” (honest and righteous), made billions by doing “business of diamonds” and selling gifts from ToshaKhana.

In his four years rule, he robbed the masses and did corruption in every sector of the country, she added.

“Only agenda of Imran Khan was to turn Bani Gala into money-gala,” she stressed.

Marriyum said since the corruption of his wife Bushra Bibi and her friend Farah Gogi had been surfaced, Imran Khan now started threatening the state institutions.

She maintained that Imran Khan was squarely responsible for severe load shedding and extreme inflation in the country.

He (Imran) had to explain why he did not sign LNG contracts when its price was at the lowest in the international market, she added.

She said according to Imran Khan, his government received a cipher on March 8, but he remained silent over the matter and waited for the outcome of the no-confidence motion. However, he started linking the cipher with the foreign conspiracy from March 28, when he realized that the no-trust motion against him was destined to succeed.

Imran Khan became the prime minister by stealing the mandate of the people after the failure of RTS (Results Transmission System) on the election-day in 2018.

She opined that Imran did nothing but lied and tried to mislead the people while in power.

In 2018, when he became the prime minister of the country, he vowed to create 10 million job opportunities, build 5 million houses and end corruption within three months, but all of this turned out to be delusions of grandeur.

The minister said Imran Khan bent on spreading chaos and anarchy in the country and imprisoned political opponents during his tenure.

She asked Imran to tell the people how the Asset Recovery Unit headed by Shahzad Akbar became an Asset Making Unit and how the NAB was used to harass businessmen, and the FIA was used for political victimization of opponents.

From 2013 to 2018, no power project was run on furnace oil but when PTI came to power, why furnace oil was used and power projects were delayed, she questioned.

The price of sugar was increased from Rs 52 to Rs 120 per kg when PTI came to power, she said asking Imran to tell the nation who made millions at the cost of the consumers.

The Imran-led government negotiated with the IMF on weak grounds, and did not implement the agreement due to which the present regime had to make difficult decisions, she added.

Marriyum said Bushra Bibi directed a campaign against the institutions, when evidence of corruption against Imran Khan came to the light. Reality was that Imran Khan took the cipher out of his pocket in a jalsa on March 28 on the directives of Bushra Bibi who called for building a narrative which linked the so-called foreign conspiracy with treason.

The minister said that when there was an evidence of corruption against Imran, when things were connected with Bushra Bibi and Farah Gogi now he threatened to open his mouth.

She said that today the demand for electricity had reached 30,000 MW, whereas power generation capacity was 23,900 MW, out of which 12,000 MW was generated by Nawaz Sharif, but not even one MW power was added in the system during the last four years.

She said that Imran Khan was the so called honest manwho was trading in diamonds, giving Fatwas of treason, occupying lands, buying and selling gifts of the Tosha Khana.

To another question, she said that during the last four years, it had been the practice to arrest businessmen using the NAB. She said Mir Shakeel was arrested to gag the media.

To another question, she said that we would solve the problems of the people ofPakistan, get the country out of the difficult situation.

It would have been easy to go to the polls immediately as the people reposed confidence in the PML-N leadership three times and they knew that this party could solve the problems of the country, she added.

The minister said that those who misused their powers, destroyed the national economy, were responsible for load shedding, inflation and economic catastrophe, would be held accountable by law, the law would make its own course and investigations had begun.