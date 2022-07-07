Israr Ahmad

Man shot at and injured allegedly by PTI leader’s guard at Banigala

Islamabad – A man was shot at and injured by a security guard of PTI’s legislator Ali Amin Gandhapur because he allegedly did not allow a vehicle the security guards were travelling in to overtake on a narrow road leading to Banigala House, the residence of ex-premier Imran Khan, informed sources on Wednesday.

Police have held the security guard identified as Misal Khan on charges of injuring the man namely Waleed Abbasi, a local of Banigala, they said.

The injured man was moved to hospital for medical treatment. Police registered an attempted murder case against the accused and began investigation, according to a police spokesman.

According to sources, Waleed Abbasi was taking his father who is a cancer patient to nearby doctor in a car when the security guards of Ali Amin Gandhapur coming from opposite side tried to overtake their car on a narrow road leading to Banigala House.

Waleed could not make way for the security guards because of stress and ailing father. This allegedly infuriated the security guards, sources said adding that they finally overtook Waleed’s car, allegedly made him stop and started beating him.

Police arrest the security guard on charges of injuring the man

A security guard took out his SMG rifle and shot into leg of Waleed Abbasi while injuring him critically, sources said. After committing crime, all guards drove into Banigala House, they said. A heavy contingent of police also rushed to the crime scene and cordoned off the area.

The injured man was moved to hospital by police for medical treatment and later registered FIR against accused guard on statement of victim.

“A brawl occurred between two parties over issue of overtaking on which the security guards wrestled with locals and shot at and injured Waleed Abbasi,” said a police spokesman.

He said police arrested the accused Misal Khan and shifted him to police station whereas a search operation is being carried out to round up the other fleeing accused.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Netherlands ambassador discusses promotion of trade, investment with Hamza

Lahore

PFA disposes of 10,000 litre contaminated milk

Lahore

Rs 35.18b spent on treatment of people

Lahore

Rescuers finalise steps during rains

Lahore

Police to ensure smooth traffic flow in markets: CTO

Lahore

CM directs admin to remain alert 24/7 due to monsoon season

Lahore

PHOTA to be made more active, says Salman

Lahore

Trains operation disturbed due to rains

Karachi

Operation underway to rescue 10 miners trapped in flooded coal pit

Karachi

Rangers organise medical camps for prevention of lumpy skin disease

1 of 2,984

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More