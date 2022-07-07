Man shot at and injured allegedly by PTI leader’s guard at Banigala

Islamabad – A man was shot at and injured by a security guard of PTI’s legislator Ali Amin Gandhapur because he allegedly did not allow a vehicle the security guards were travelling in to overtake on a narrow road leading to Banigala House, the residence of ex-premier Imran Khan, informed sources on Wednesday.

Police have held the security guard identified as Misal Khan on charges of injuring the man namely Waleed Abbasi, a local of Banigala, they said.

The injured man was moved to hospital for medical treatment. Police registered an attempted murder case against the accused and began investigation, according to a police spokesman.

According to sources, Waleed Abbasi was taking his father who is a cancer patient to nearby doctor in a car when the security guards of Ali Amin Gandhapur coming from opposite side tried to overtake their car on a narrow road leading to Banigala House.

Waleed could not make way for the security guards because of stress and ailing father. This allegedly infuriated the security guards, sources said adding that they finally overtook Waleed’s car, allegedly made him stop and started beating him.

Police arrest the security guard on charges of injuring the man

A security guard took out his SMG rifle and shot into leg of Waleed Abbasi while injuring him critically, sources said. After committing crime, all guards drove into Banigala House, they said. A heavy contingent of police also rushed to the crime scene and cordoned off the area.

The injured man was moved to hospital by police for medical treatment and later registered FIR against accused guard on statement of victim.

“A brawl occurred between two parties over issue of overtaking on which the security guards wrestled with locals and shot at and injured Waleed Abbasi,” said a police spokesman.

He said police arrested the accused Misal Khan and shifted him to police station whereas a search operation is being carried out to round up the other fleeing accused.