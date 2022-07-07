NEPRA Okays Rs. 7.90 per unit hike in power tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday approved another hike in power tariff by Rs7.90 per unit.

According to a notification issued by the power regulatory authority, the increase was made under fuel adjustment charges (FAC) for the month of June, following demand from CPPAG for a hike of Rs7.96 per unit.

The power regulatory authority took the decision after conducting a hearing on the plea of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CCPA) today.

The amount will be received in the bills of July, it said and added that life consumers and K-Electric are exempted from the tariff hike.

Separately on July 4, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) raised the power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs9.66 per unit after the power utility sought an increase in power tariff by Rs11.34 per unit.

The demand came during the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority hearing for fuel adjustment charges for May.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has already fixed the power tariff at Rs24.82 per unit for the fiscal year of 2022-23 after a massive hike of Rs7.91 per unit.