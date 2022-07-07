Our Staff Reporter

PHOTA to be made more active, says Salman

LAHORE – The Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) will be made more active to provide relief to people of the province. This was expressed by Punjab Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique, while chairing the 19th meeting of monitoring authority of PHOTA, held at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, here on Wednesday. Khwaja Salman Rafique said that strict action should be taken against the elements involved in smuggling of human organs. He said that Authority would be made beneficial for people. He recommended to tighten the law against the elements involved in the sale and purchase of human organs. The minister reviewed the appointment of new Director General of the PHOTA and the performance of the institution. Dean Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) Dr. Faisal Dar, Dr Shahid Malik, Dr Murtaza, Dr Ghayasuddin Tayyab and others attended the meeting.

More Stories
Lahore

Pakistan Railways announces 30pc discount in fares

Lahore

Punjab by-elections to be held on 2018 voter lists, LHC assured

Newspaper

PCF greets Sarmad Shabab for his selection as assistant coach at KCC

Business

Electricity availability improves, claims govt

Business

Export-led growth real aim of Pakistan: Commerce minister

Business

NBP to launch online system for making govt payments

Business

Ecnec approves mega uplifit projects including Hyderabad–Sukkur Motorway

Business

SECP cautions digital lending NBFCs of regulatory action

Business

Gold price up by Rs100 per tola

Business

UK wants to double bilateral trade up to £7 billion with Pakistan

1 of 1,505

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More