Sunni Ittehad Council assures support to PTI in Punjab by-elections

The Sunni Ittehad Council on Thursday assured its full support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the by-elections.

A delegation of Sunni Ittehad Council led by Chairman Syed Hamid Raza called on the President of PTI Central Punjab Dr. Yasmin Rashid at the party office on Thursday.

During the meeting, the current situation in the country and the by-elections in Punjab were discussed.

The attendees included Pir Tariq Wali, Naeem Alvi and Mian Akram, Moinul Haq, Mufti Dr Muhammad Muqeem Khan, Nazar Muhammad Gondal, Dr Nadeem Khawaja and Dr. Ayesha Shanila Ali.

In this regard, Dr. Rashid said that they are grateful to Sunni Ittehad Council for their support. PTI will be victorious on July 17. People will defeat the turncoats by their votes.

The days of imported government are numbered, added Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

