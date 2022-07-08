Our Staff Reporter

All parties to be consulted on law, order, says Sana

ISLAMABAD   –   Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that consultations would be held with all religious scholars and leaders to ensure law and order during the upcoming holy month of Muharramul Haram.

He was talking to a del­egation of Islami Tehreek Pakistan (ITP) headed by Secretary General Allama Dr Shabbir Hassan Meesa­mi here on Thursday, accord­ing to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior. The minister assured the delega­tion that the security would be ensured during Muharram countrywide at every cost and issues of the people belong­ing to Shia school of Islam­ic thought would be resolved. “The country’s constitution gives complete freedom to followers of all religions and different schools of thought to practice their rituals.” The in­terior minister said that they accorded full respect to all re­ligions and schools of thought and also stayed in contact with them. He commended efforts of Islami Tehreek Pa­kistan for promotion of in­terfaith harmony in the coun­try.Rana Sanaullah assured the delegation that the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman in Lahore would be opened for pilgrims during Muharram from July 8 to 15. Allama Dr Shabbir Hassan thanked the minis­ter for opening the shrine for pilgrims saying it had been closed for two years due to construction activities. “The opening of the shrine was our long-standing demand.” He appreciated the government for providing equal opportu­nities to all schools of thought for the performance of their religious rituals.

