All parties to be consulted on law, order, says Sana
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that consultations would be held with all religious scholars and leaders to ensure law and order during the upcoming holy month of Muharramul Haram.
He was talking to a delegation of Islami Tehreek Pakistan (ITP) headed by Secretary General Allama Dr Shabbir Hassan Meesami here on Thursday, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior. The minister assured the delegation that the security would be ensured during Muharram countrywide at every cost and issues of the people belonging to Shia school of Islamic thought would be resolved. “The country’s constitution gives complete freedom to followers of all religions and different schools of thought to practice their rituals.” The interior minister said that they accorded full respect to all religions and schools of thought and also stayed in contact with them. He commended efforts of Islami Tehreek Pakistan for promotion of interfaith harmony in the country.Rana Sanaullah assured the delegation that the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman in Lahore would be opened for pilgrims during Muharram from July 8 to 15. Allama Dr Shabbir Hassan thanked the minister for opening the shrine for pilgrims saying it had been closed for two years due to construction activities. “The opening of the shrine was our long-standing demand.” He appreciated the government for providing equal opportunities to all schools of thought for the performance of their religious rituals.