Four booked for torturing PTI activist in Lahore’s PP-167

Police registered a case against four unidentified men for allegedly torturing a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist in the PP-167 constituency of Lahore on Thursday.

Police lodged a case over the complaint of PTI activist Chaudhry Asim. The complainant stated in the First Information Report (FIR) that four unknown men broke into his residence and brutally tortured him after he participated in an election campaign of the PTI candidate.

Asim stated in the FIR that he could identify the attackers if they came in front of him.

The wounded PTI activist said that police also rejected to lodge the First Information Report (FIR) following the incident.

It was learnt that Chaudhry Asim was actively participating in electioneering in PP-167 and 168 constituencies alongside the Deputy Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Mian Aslam Iqbal.

The Deputy Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Mian Aslam Iqbal said in a statement that Chaudhry Asim was a senior activist of the political party in the Sabzazar area. He claimed that the attackers planned to target him instead of Asim.

Iqbal alleged that police officials were involved in the attack but not the unidentified men. Asim sought the registration of his complaint at Sabzazar police station which was rejected, he added.