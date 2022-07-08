Govt working on major plan for transition to solar power: PM
Shehbaz says the initiative will provide cheaper green energy to both govt buildings and general public n Pakistan keen to working together with Beijing on hydel, solar and wind power generation n Directs for quick relief measures in rain-affected areas
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday expressed determination to utilize in every possible way the available resources for generating solar energy to save the precious foreign exchange reserves being spent on import of oil and gas for generation of expensive thermal power.
“A comprehensive plan is being worked out to shift tube wells, government buildings, hospitals, schools, buildings and households to the solar energy to rid the nation of the expensive electricity currently being produced from oil and gas,” the PM said this while addressing at the inauguration of the first inter-connected Islamabad metro bus service – Blue Line and Green Line – in the capital terming the step a big relief for commuters of the twin cities dealing with high fuel prices.
A ceremony in this regard was held at a newly constructed metro station at Bahra Kahu — the starting point of the service which will terminate at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad.
It is pertinent to mention here that the second metro bus service has been launched from Koral Interchange on Islamabad Expressway and it will end at PIMS as well.
Addressing the audience on the occasion, the prime minister termed the service a gift for the residents of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, which would accommodate common man, students and workers plying on the routes.
He vowed to ensure transparency in the execution of public welfare projects.
Stressing the need for timely completion of development projects, he said the law will take its course in case of any negligence.
The Prime Minister expressed the commitment to collectively steer the country out of immense challenges. He said Pakistan will definitely reach its development destination.
Expressing satisfaction over the decrease in the prices of petroleum products in the international market, he said this will help bring down inflationary pressures currently faced by the people.
Describing the launch of new transport service in the federal capital as an important step, he said this will benefit different segments of the society. He said this service should be kept free for one month. He said funds will also be provided for the signal-free Islamabad expressway from Koral to Rawat.
PM Sharif said the shuttle service from Rawat to Koral was under consideration and funds would be provided for an early launch. He said every penny of national exchequer would be spent judiciously for the uplift of citizens and stressed that every public project be monitored to avoid lapses in delivery.
The prime minister said efforts were afoot to control inflation in the country through short-term relief measures. He said the government would promote solar power generation projects to mitigate the challenges of shortage of electricity. He lauded the step of the Punjab government to provide free electricity to consumers using 100 units and hoped that the other provinces would also emulate the facility.
In his remarks on the occasion, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that projects worth thirty billion rupees have been envisaged for the federal capital.
He said the groundbreaking of signal-free Islamabad Expressway from Koral to Rawat will be performed after Eidul Azha whilst the coverage of Islamabad Safe City project will be enhanced from thirty to one hundred percent during the current fiscal year.
The Interior Minister said the transport service launched on Thursday will cater to the urban and rural population of the federal capital. He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has always given special importance to bring ease and comfort in the life of common man.
Giving details of other initiatives, the Interior Minister said that the salary of Islamabad police has been brought at par with that of Punjab police. Similarly, the FC has been made anti-riot force after amendments in certain rules to deal with miscreants and anarchists.
The Interior Minister said an outstanding amount of 1.22 billion rupees has been disbursed amongst the bereaved families of martyrs and those who died during service.
Earlier, the Chairman CDA briefed the Prime Minister about the blue and green line transport service. He said a command and control centre is also being established to manage the system of metro and other transport service in the capital.
The bus service will run from BaharaKahu to PIMS (Green Line); Koral to PIMS (Blue Line) where all the Green Blue service will merge with Red Line (Rawalpindi Islamabad Metro). From Faiz Ahmad Faiz Bus Stop, the passengers can take Orange Line to Airport.