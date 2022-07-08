Govt working on major plan for transition to solar power: PM

Shehbaz says the initiative will provide cheaper green energy to both govt buildings and general public n Pakistan keen to working together with Beijing on hydel, solar and wind power generation n Directs for quick relief measures in rain-affected areas

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif Thursday ex­pressed determination to utilize in every pos­sible way the available resources for generat­ing solar energy to save the precious foreign ex­change reserves being spent on import of oil and gas for generation of ex­pensive thermal power.

“A comprehensive plan is being worked out to shift tube wells, govern­ment buildings, hospitals, schools, buildings and house­holds to the solar energy to rid the nation of the expensive electricity currently being pro­duced from oil and gas,” the PM said this while addressing at the inauguration of the first in­ter-connected Islamabad met­ro bus service – Blue Line and Green Line – in the capital term­ing the step a big relief for com­muters of the twin cities dealing with high fuel prices.

A ceremony in this regard was held at a newly construct­ed metro station at Bahra Kahu — the starting point of the ser­vice which will terminate at Pa­kistan Institute of Medical Sci­ences (PIMS), Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that the second metro bus ser­vice has been launched from Koral Interchange on Islamabad Expressway and it will end at PIMS as well.

Addressing the audience on the occasion, the prime minister termed the service a gift for the residents of the twin cities of Is­lamabad and Rawalpindi, which would accommodate common man, students and workers ply­ing on the routes.

He vowed to ensure transpar­ency in the execution of public welfare projects.

Stressing the need for time­ly completion of development projects, he said the law will take its course in case of any negligence.

The Prime Minister expressed the commitment to collective­ly steer the country out of im­mense challenges. He said Pa­kistan will definitely reach its development destination.

Expressing satisfaction over the decrease in the prices of pe­troleum products in the inter­national market, he said this will help bring down inflation­ary pressures currently faced by the people.

Describing the launch of new transport service in the federal capital as an important step, he said this will benefit different segments of the society. He said this service should be kept free for one month. He said funds will also be provided for the sig­nal-free Islamabad expressway from Koral to Rawat.

PM Sharif said the shuttle ser­vice from Rawat to Koral was under consideration and funds would be provided for an ear­ly launch. He said every penny of national exchequer would be spent judiciously for the uplift of citizens and stressed that ev­ery public project be monitored to avoid lapses in delivery.

The prime minister said ef­forts were afoot to control in­flation in the country through short-term relief measures. He said the government would pro­mote solar power generation projects to mitigate the chal­lenges of shortage of electricity. He lauded the step of the Pun­jab government to provide free electricity to consumers using 100 units and hoped that the other provinces would also em­ulate the facility.

In his remarks on the occa­sion, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that projects worth thirty billion rupees have been envisaged for the federal capital.

He said the groundbreaking of signal-free Islamabad Ex­pressway from Koral to Rawat will be performed after Eidul Azha whilst the coverage of Is­lamabad Safe City project will be enhanced from thirty to one hundred percent during the current fiscal year.

The Interior Minister said the transport service launched on Thursday will cater to the ur­ban and rural population of the federal capital. He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has al­ways given special importance to bring ease and comfort in the life of common man.

Giving details of other initia­tives, the Interior Minister said that the salary of Islamabad police has been brought at par with that of Punjab police. Sim­ilarly, the FC has been made an­ti-riot force after amendments in certain rules to deal with mis­creants and anarchists.

The Interior Minister said an outstanding amount of 1.22 bil­lion rupees has been disbursed amongst the bereaved families of martyrs and those who died during service.

Earlier, the Chairman CDA briefed the Prime Minister about the blue and green line transport service. He said a command and control centre is also being established to man­age the system of metro and other transport service in the capital.

The bus service will run from BaharaKahu to PIMS (Green Line); Koral to PIMS (Blue Line) where all the Green Blue ser­vice will merge with Red Line (Rawalpindi Islamabad Metro). From Faiz Ahmad Faiz Bus Stop, the passengers can take Orange Line to Airport.