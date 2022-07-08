News Desk

Karachi infrastructure badly affected by monsoon rainfall

After heavy rainfall in Karachi, the infrastructure of the metropolitan city has been badly affected. Thursday’s moderate to heavy showers played havoc while low-lying areas of the city are still flooded with rainwater.

Gadap river in Karachi has been overflowed, while three people fled in the Lath river.

As per details, water level in the Malir river is continuously rising. While rescue teams have saved four people from the river.

On the other hand, Met department has predicted rain in different parts of the country. In next 24 hours, monsoon winds will enter the country. Rain is expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Islamabad and Murree. Heavy rain and thundershower is expected in Balochistan.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Renowned poet, religious scholar Mushtaq Kashmiri passes away in Srinagar

National

President terms Shinzo Abe’s death ‘a great loss’

National

Patriotic people regarded as traitors in line with Bushra Bibi’s vision: Marriyum

National

Hamza Shahbaz will be sent packing after by-polls results: Imran Khan

National

Will retake mandate from PML-N in by-elections: Pervaiz Elahi

National

Will retake mandate from PML-N in by-elections: Parvez Elahi

National

Have no fight with the neutrals, says Imran Khan

National

Punjab govt to operate 15 buses from Bhara Kahu to Murree during Eidul Adha

National

Two passengers sitting on roof die when train hits electric wires

Islamabad

Violation in voter list, registration of Punjab by-polls: Asad Umar

1 of 8,609

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More