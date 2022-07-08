Lawyers boycott courts in protest against attack on colleague

Peshawar – Litigants faced problems as lawyers on Thursday boycotted court proceedings in 10 districts of the province, including the principal seat of Peshawar, in protest against recent murder attempt on a senior lawyer in Swabi district.

A few days ago, Ashfaq Khan advocate was attacked by unidentified gunmen at his hujra in Swabi district and he has been under treatment at a hospital thereafter.

Vice-chairman of KP Bar Council Muhammad Ali Jadoon, chairman executive committee Muhammad Ilyas, PHC Bar Association president Rahmanullah Khan, general secretary Farooq Afridi, Peshawar district bad president Ali Zaman and other lawyer leaders condemned the incident and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits of the attack.

As per KP Bar Council, the lawyers observed boycott in Peshawar Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Mohmand, Parachinar, and Swabi districts.

Teachers relieved of polio duties in merged districts: Meanwhile, the PHC has directed the authorities not to assign polio duties to female teachers in the merged districts.

The bench announced the verdict in a petition filed by lady teachers, who said that merged districts were already facing teachers shortage and their extra duties in anti-polio campaigns was affecting education of children.

They said the government should hire separate staff for polio campaigns, which would also alleviate unemployment rate. The court decided the case in the petitioners’ favour.