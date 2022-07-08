Weekly inflation soars by 1.32%, PBS data shows

The weekly inflation report shows an increase of 1.32% in the last week, taking the overall inflation rate to 33.66%.

Data issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) show that the price of 30 essential items increased, dropping for five items while the price for 16 items remained stationary.

The price for petrol increased by 6.36%, diesel soared by 5.06 % while the price for Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) increased by 2.33%. The rates for a 2.5 kg box of Ghee increased by 1.64%, while potatoes gained by 2.57%, the data shows.

PBS data shows that Garlic prices increased by 5.06% while prices for eggs, Yogurt, Rice, Sugar, Milk, flour and pulses also increased.

While the prices for tomatoes, onion and daal mash decreased in the last week.

Last week, the weekly inflation increased by 3.63 per cent during the week ended on June 30.

Out of 51 items, prices of 28 (54.91%) items increased, 06 (11.76%) items decreased and 17 (33.33%) items remained stable.