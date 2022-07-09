100-Day countdown begins to ICC Men’s T20 CWC 2022

LAHORE -The countdown to ‘The Big Time’ has officially begun with Melbourne’s iconic Yarra River the backdrop for a city centre cricketing arena created to celebrate 100-days-to-go until Australia hosts the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for the first time. Melbourne Cricket Ground’s hallowed turf took centre stage with the pitch relocated into the centre of Melbourne to mark 100 days to go until the world’s best cricketers from 16 teams compete for the ultimate prize in T20 cricket, said a press release. Australian international stars Aaron Finch, Georgia Wareham and Tayla Vlaeminck along with cricket legends Shane Watson, Waqar Younis and Morne Morkel teamed up with other Australian personalities to launch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy Tour, driven by Nissan. The Trophy Tour was set to visit 35 locations in 13 countries across four continents, more than ever before. The Men’s T20 World Cup trophy would make stops in Fiji, Finland, Germany, Ghana, Indonesia, Japan, Namibia, Nepal, Singapore and Vanuatu for the first time, taking the sport to more fans in different countries to get a glimpse of T20 cricket’s ultimate prize.