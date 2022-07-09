1,000 police personnel to shield Eid prayers

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan to maintain peace and tranquillity in the district on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, a police spokesman said on Friday.

He said that following special orders of the IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Azha prayer has been issued. According to the security plan, more than 1,000 police personnel including four SPs, 11 ASP/DSPs will shield Eid prayers to be offered in 1,032 mosques and 28 imam bargahs which have been categorised according to their sensitivity. Likewise, more than 100 police personnel will be deployed at Faisal Mosque to provide security cover to the devotees.

All the mosques, imam bargahs, religious places, public parks and other important places would be provided maximum security on Eid adding that DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha will monitor all the security arrangements in the city while all security will also be monitored through safe city cameras and special police squads.

Likewise, 800 personnel of Eagle squad will be deputed in the city for patrolling at all public and sensitive places while more than 150 personnel of special branch will do their duties during Eid prayer.

Similarly, 278 traffic officials including one SP and four DSPs are deployed to maintain traffic flow in the city. SSP Traffic will monitor all the traffic arrangements. One wheeling will not be allowed and those violating traffic rules will be dealt with iron hands while public places, parks, play grounds will be kept under strict vigilance and security cover.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has strictly directed all zonal officers that a large number of people will gather for Eid prayer and the concerned zonal officers would be responsible of the security around worship places in their respective areas adding that the SPs, SDPOs and SHOs will physically remain in their respective areas.

He said that the eagles, falcons and police station vehicles will patrol around worship places, public as well as important places and buildings while special police teams of CTD will be deployed at Bhara Kahu areas to avert any untoward incident.

Personnel of special branch will collect important advance intelligence information and will convey immediately to the concerned officer and police control. Bomb disposal squad will do technical sweeping before Eid prayer.

District Magistrate will contact CDA and hospital administration for providing fire brigade, ambulances and para-medical staff to deal with any emergency situation.

Islamabad police chief maintained that the purpose of all the security arrangements is to ensure the safety of congregations, to avert any terrorism activity and to maintain peace and tranquillity in the city.

Meanwhile, IGP Dr Akbar Nasir Khan paid a surprise visit to administration block and different branches of security division.

He said that IGP Islamabad along with DIG (Security) Hassan Raza checked the cleanliness of administration block and different branches.

The IGP suspended reader of SP Diplomatic, and Sub-Inspector Tariq Mahmood due to lack of sanitation, cleanliness and for not maintaining official record while ASI Muhammad Ashraf was suspended for not wearing proper uniform.

The IGP also sought explanations from DSP Diplomatic Farooq Niazi and the staff officer of SP Diplomatic. “No laxity would be tolerated towards official duties and breach of discipline,” he reiterated.

He further directed the DIG (Security) to strictly implement the enforcement policy and make computerised entry of persons entering the diplomatic enclave and keep a complete record of each person. He further directed to ensure the fingerprint attendance of all police personnel.