Conventional factors to dominate Punjab by-polls

ISLAMABAD – The bye-elections on 20 constituencies of Punjab are entering in an interesting phase with each passing day.

The hustle and bustle even in a sizzling hot temperature of July might break the previous voter turn-out record. The upcoming elections are most likely to witness an equal competition in all the constituencies. The factors of tribe support, caste system and family relations will as usual be considered much important for the candidates.

Certainty, the blame-game and twist of speeches in the election campaigns to pass a buck to rival party about inflation and price-hike in petroleum products are also going to be an important tool to change the minds of ‘innocent voters’.

The most interesting match in some of the constituencies will be among turncoats as the faces have been swapped in half of constituencies. The candidates elected as PTI legislators are preferring to contest on PML-N ticket whereas the candidates from PML-N or on Independent seats are contesting on an election symbol ‘Bat’.

The overview of 20 constituencies reveals that the candidates of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Muzafargarh, Leyyah, Lodhran, Chechawatni and D.G. Khan will witness very tough competition.

According to a survey of constituencies conducted by The Nation, the candidate from D.G. Khan Abdul Qadir from PML-N is contenting election against PTI candidate Saif ud Din Khosa. Buzdar is a son of sitting PTI MNA Sardar Amjad Farooq Khosa.

In Muzafargarh, Zara Fatima, the wife of PTI dissident Basit Sultan Bokhari, will contest against her close relative Haroon Sultan. Both the candidates have backing of their tribes.

In Leyyah, Tahir Randhawa from PML-N and Qaiser Magsi from PTI will contest mainly on caste and tribes votes.

The Lodhran constituency will see a best example of swapped faces. Amir Iqbal Shah, having support of Kanjo group, is contesting on PTI ticket. He earlier was the candidate of PML-N. Likewise, Zawar Waraich is contesting on PML-N ticket as earlier his loyalties were with PTI.

In Multan, PTI’s Zain Shah will give tough time to PML-N Sheikh Sulman. The PML-N candidate has the support of Sheikh, Bhutta and other families in this contest.

In the main city of Rawalpindi, half a dozen candidates are ready to contest for bye-polls. The main contest is stated to be between PML-N and PTI candidates.

These candidates include Raja Sagheer Ahmed (PML-N), Col (retd) Shabbir Awan (PTI), Hafiz Mansoor (Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan), Raja Tanveer of Jammat-e-Islami, Engineer Raja Nazakat Hussain (independent) and Col (retd) Wasim (independent).