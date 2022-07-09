Anadolu

Elena Rybakina defeats Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon final to win her 1st Grand Slam

Elena Rybakina defeated Ons Jabeur to secure the 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles title on Saturday.

The 17th seed came from a set down to win 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 for her first-ever Grand Slam title in under two hours on Center Court.

The 23-year-old player became the first Kazakh player to capture a Grand Slam singles title.

Jabeur, world no. 3 in women’s tennis, was the first Tunisian and Arab player to reach a Grand Slam final.

