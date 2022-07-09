I haven’t crossed any red line, says Imran Khan

n PTI chief says has no disagreements with ‘neutrals’ n Addresses rally

KHUSHAB/ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan Friday claimed that ‘a man sitting in Lahore’ is trying to help the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) win by-elections on 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly.

“Despite the rigging (attempts) the PTI will win the by-election in the Punjab province,” the former prime minister said while addressing a public gathering in Khushab on Friday.

Imran Khan also said that Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz would not be able to secure his position after the by-elections that will be held for 20 seats on July 17. The PTI chairman referred to the former top official of the Punjab Anti-corruption Establishment who was allegedly backing the Punjab government to bag majority seats in the polls.

“A man is sitting in Lahore who has a single mission to make these thieves win the elections. I want to tell him that whatever you do, it is you who will end up in embarrassment,” he said. “People will curse you. No matter what you do and how much rigging you do, the by-election results next Sunday will see Hamza losing his position,” Imran said without naming the man in question. Also, Imran Khan Friday said that he had no disagreements with the “neutrals”, questioning why should he get into a quarrel with them.

“Weakening the ‘neutrals’ means strengthening the enemy and only the country will suffer during this fight,” he said while speaking to senior journalists.

Regarding chances of him being arrested, he said that if the government wants to arrest him, they can do so. “I have no fear because I haven’t crossed any red line.”

“Free and fair elections are the only solution to pull the country out of the crisis,” Khan said, adding that when a pro-people government will be formed only then will the economy flourish. He said: “If I would speak to the neutrals there would be only one stance — free and fair elections.”

The PTI Chairman said that nobody is ready to speak to the leaders of this “imported government”, asserting that he will never join hands with the “thieves” even if he has to sit on the Opposition benches.

“It is better to be in the Opposition than to have a dialogue with PPP,” he said. Khan warned that if by-polls in 20 constituencies of Punjab are rigged, then it may harm the country. “What do I have to do? I can wait but it is the country that will suffer,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan in a tweet on Friday said, “I am afraid neither the PDM parties, who have perfected the art of rigging over the years want free and fair elections, nor does our Establishment.

In another tweet he said that the ‘Pattan Report once again makes it obvious why these two criminal family mafias opposed the EVM machines as did the shamefully biased & controlled ECP. With EVMs 130 out of 163 ways of rigging elections in Pak would have been eliminated.”