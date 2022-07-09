PM pays tribute to ‘Madar-e-Millat’ on her 55th death anniversary

Fatima Jinnah was not only Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s sister but also a guardian of his political heritage, said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on her 55th death anniversary.

PM Shehbaz paid a tribute to Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah on her 55th death anniversary. Fatima Jinnah passed away on July 9 1967.

The PM said that Fatima Jinnah was not only Quaid-e-Azam’s sister but also the guardian of his political heritage. She did not only take an equal part in the struggle for independence but took care of MAJ when he was terminally sick, he added.

The PM said that the Madar-e-Millat fought hardships and strived for the vision of his late brother against all odds. The national will never forget Fatima Jinnah’s service to the nation, he added.

May God grant her the highest place in Jinnah, the PM concluded with the prayer.

The Lady of Pakistan (Khātūn-e Pākistān) died on July 9, 1967, due to a heart attack. Her funeral prayers were attended by nearly half a million people in Karachi.

She was buried beside her brother’s grave in his impressive mausoleum in Karachi.

Masses still hold her in high esteem for her contribution to the Pakistan Movement and also leading the people towards their much-cherished dream of strong democratic norms and culture in the country established through the power of votes.