Roof collapse injures two in Lahore

At least two persons were wounded when roof of a dilapidated house located inside Bhatti Gate in Lahore of Friday night.

According to details, roof of a house in Sheesh Mahal Ghati area inside Bhatti Gate caved in, burying two persons under the debris.

Rescue teams reached the spot and pulled out two persons from the rubble in injured condition and shifted them to Mayo Hospital. The rescue sources said that the injured persons were identified as Ghazala and Umar.