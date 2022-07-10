Staff Reporter

8,000 cops to guard city on Eid

LAHORE    –    Chief City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Saturday claimed that police had made a foolproof security plan on Eid days in the city. In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said about 8,000 policemen had been deployed for security while 1,865 officials would perform duty at Eid gatherings and parks in the provincial capital.

The CCPO said that at least 35 special police teams had been constituted to counter one-wheelie and aerial-firing while 335 patrolling teams of Dolphin Squad and PRU would continuously patrol in the city as well.

