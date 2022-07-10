Anadolu

Death toll rises to 11 in Italy glacier collapse

The death toll from a glacier collapse in the Italian Alps rose to 11, local media reported on Saturday.

Search and rescue teams found another dead body after a large chunk of a mountain glacier collapsed in the Italian Dolomites last week, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Nine victims are Italian, while two others were Czech citizens, the report said.

Last Sunday, the avalanche of snow, ice and rocks hit a group of alpinists who were rope climbing on Marmolada, the highest mountain in the Dolomites, between the northern Italian regions of Trentino and Veneto.

According to studies by Italy’s state-run CNR research center, the glacier will not exist anymore in the next 25-30 years and most of its volume is already gone due to the effects of global warming.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Indian forces lock Srinagar Jamia Masjid on Eid-ul-Azha

International

Biden sends ‘warmest greetings’ to Muslims for Eid al-Adha holiday

International

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home, office

International

‘Undeniable’ flaws in security for Abe: local police

International

Japan mourns as body of assassinated ex-PM Abe arrives in Tokyo

International

‘Relentless’ Russian shelling in east Ukraine as US promises new aid

International

US, China top diplomats hold ‘constructive’ first talks in months

International

Indonesian farmers pay price of foot and mouth outbreak before Eid sacrifice

International

Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, assassinated in public

International

Israel PM, defence minister talk to Abbas ahead of Biden visit

1 of 2,842

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More