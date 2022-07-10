Despite economic gloom and COVID, Pakistanis celebrate Eid ul Adha in high spirits

Muslims all across Pakistan celebrated Eid ul Adha on Sunday with religious ardor and zeal.

Prayers for the prosperity of the nation, especially given the country’s economic situation, and the unity of the Muslim Ummah, echoed in mosques throughout the country.

With celebrations in full swing, Eid prayers were followed by sacrifice of animals to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his son Ismail (AS).

Some areas were still recovering from the damage caused by rain in the past few days. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that rains are expected on all three days of Eid in Sindh and Balochistan.

Amid the festivities, the country also reported 502 fresh cases of COVID-19.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Khloe, Kim Kardashian enjoy like free birds on beach in Turks and Caicos

National

PTI supporters who heckled Ahsan Iqbal ‘apologise’, ‘express remorse’

Karachi

Farooq Sattar returning to MQM?

National

PM Shehbaz Sharif discusses bilateral relations with Iranian President

National

PAF relentlessly carrying out rescue, relief operations in Balochistan

National

Pakistan reports another 502 Covid cases in a day

National

IMF twisting govt round its little finger: Rana Sanaullah

Islamabad

President, PM exchange Eid greetings

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz reaffirms commitment to boost bilateral ties with Iran

Karachi

Karachi: Partial clouds, no heavy rain expected on Eid day 1

1 of 8,559

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More