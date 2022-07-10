Despite economic gloom and COVID, Pakistanis celebrate Eid ul Adha in high spirits

Muslims all across Pakistan celebrated Eid ul Adha on Sunday with religious ardor and zeal.

Prayers for the prosperity of the nation, especially given the country’s economic situation, and the unity of the Muslim Ummah, echoed in mosques throughout the country.

With celebrations in full swing, Eid prayers were followed by sacrifice of animals to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his son Ismail (AS).

Some areas were still recovering from the damage caused by rain in the past few days. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that rains are expected on all three days of Eid in Sindh and Balochistan.

Amid the festivities, the country also reported 502 fresh cases of COVID-19.