Agencies

Indonesian farmers pay price of foot and mouth outbreak before Eid sacrifice

BATU -Indonesian farmer Okky Pratama usually sells dozens of cattle for Eid al-Adha, making his biggest earnings around the Islamic day of sacrifice, but this year he has sold just five. A foot-and-mouth disease outbreak has ripped through two Indonesian provinces since April, killing thousands of cows and infecting hundreds of thousands more, raising consumer fears before the July 10 festival. Clusters of the highly infectious animal virus in East Java and Aceh provinces have rattled cattle farmers and their output during the most profitable time of year in a country with the world’s biggest Muslim population. “I am pessimistic about the sales. Regular buyers unusually did not send me any purchase inquiries,” said Pratama, whose cow farm in the mountainous Batu City is situated in the hardest-hit East Java province. “When I contacted them, they said they did not (want to) sacrifice any livestock this year because of the foot-and-mouth disease.” Profits from the holiday season — around 60 million rupiah ($4,000) — account for 75 percent of his annual earnings, 31-year-old Pratama told AFP. But he has so far lost two of his cattle to the disease — which was first detected in early May. Thirty-three others were infected but recovered after intensive care. As of July 6, the disease had spread to 21 provinces across Indonesia and infected more than 320,000 livestock, according to official data. Over 2,100 of them have died from the disease.

More Stories
Business

Euro closes in on dollar parity, stocks rise

Business

Australian central bank raises interest rates in 3rd consecutive lift

Business

I.Coast eyes cassava for its bread as wheat prices surge

Business

US economy added 372,000 jobs in June, unemployment 3.6pc

Business

OECD urges Slovenia to curb inflation, introduce reforms

Business

Philippines inflation accelerates

Entertainment

Selena Gomez cuts a stylish figure as she steps out to shop at Louis Vuitton

Entertainment

Elon Musk pulls out of $44bn deal to buy Twitter

Entertainment

Canada hit by massive mobile and internet outage

Entertainment

Libya traditional jewellery hangs on by silver thread

1 of 4,260

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More