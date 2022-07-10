Indonesian farmers pay price of foot and mouth outbreak before Eid sacrifice

BATU -Indonesian farmer Okky Pratama usually sells dozens of cattle for Eid al-Adha, making his biggest earnings around the Islamic day of sacrifice, but this year he has sold just five. A foot-and-mouth disease outbreak has ripped through two Indonesian provinces since April, killing thousands of cows and infecting hundreds of thousands more, raising consumer fears before the July 10 festival. Clusters of the highly infectious animal virus in East Java and Aceh provinces have rattled cattle farmers and their output during the most profitable time of year in a country with the world’s biggest Muslim population. “I am pessimistic about the sales. Regular buyers unusually did not send me any purchase inquiries,” said Pratama, whose cow farm in the mountainous Batu City is situated in the hardest-hit East Java province. “When I contacted them, they said they did not (want to) sacrifice any livestock this year because of the foot-and-mouth disease.” Profits from the holiday season — around 60 million rupiah ($4,000) — account for 75 percent of his annual earnings, 31-year-old Pratama told AFP. But he has so far lost two of his cattle to the disease — which was first detected in early May. Thirty-three others were infected but recovered after intensive care. As of July 6, the disease had spread to 21 provinces across Indonesia and infected more than 320,000 livestock, according to official data. Over 2,100 of them have died from the disease.