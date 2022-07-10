Inter Milan renew contract with Samir Handanovic until 2023

Inter Milan extended contract with goalkeeper Samir Handanovic for another year, the Italian club announced on Saturday.

“Internazionale Milano is delighted to announce that Samir Handanovic has extended his contract with the Club until 30 June 2023,” the Serie A giants said in a statement.

The 37-year-old Slovenian, who joined Inter in 2012 from Udinese, has made 438 appearances for the Nerazzurri.

He was a vital part of the Inter Milan’s Serie A winner squad in the 2020-2021 season.