PCF lauds CM Balochistan’s efforts for timely completion of cycling velodrome

LAHORE – Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) President Syed Azhar Ali Shah and Secretary General Moazzam Khan Klair have lauded the sincere efforts of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for timely completion of cycling velodrome at Ayub Stadium.

The PCF Chief and Secretary on Saturday informed The Nation that on the direction of CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Secretary CM Balochistan Inspection Team Zafar Bukhari, accompanied by Engineer Haji Akbar, visited the Ayub Stadium in the presence of Balochistan Cycling Association President Ayaz Khan and General Secretary Jan Alam to check the construction work and conveyed the CM’s message to complete the velodrome timely.

PCF President Syed Azhar Ali Shah thanked the Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for his interest in establishing a velodrome at Ayub Stadium for the athletes of Balochistan as well as for the cyclists of entire country and hoped that the timely completion of this cycling velodrome will help promote and develop professional cycling in Pakistan.

PCF Secretary Moazzam Khan said that if the velodrome is completed soon, the performance of the players in the upcoming competitions will surely improve as the velodrome in Lahore is in a dilapidated condition due to which, Pakistani cyclists are deprived of training and preparing well for international events.

On the return of Pakistan team from India, where the national cyclists took part in the Asian Cycling event, Moazzam had requested the government to complete the cycling velodrome in Lahore as without it, Pakistani cyclists cannot prepare well and give their best in Asian as well as world cycling event.

“We also appeal to Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz for timely completion of cycling velodrome in Lahore. Pakistani cyclists need international-standard velodrome, where they may train on modern lines and enhance their chances of winning international medals for Pakistan,” Moazzam concluded.