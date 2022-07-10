APP

Peshawar roads deserted as people leave for Eid

PESHAWAR -Almost all major roads of the city presented deserted look and traffic was thin as people belonging to other districts have left the city to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in their native areas.
The government has announced Eid holidays from 8th July to 12th July. The people who are employed in provincial metropolis and belong to remote areas have already reached their homes.
Rush of passengers was witnessed in all bus terminals of the city including General Bus Stand, Kohat Bus Terminal and Daewoo Terminal where people were seen worried to travel to their homes due to scarcity of buses. Transporters and vehicles owners who belong to other areas have already left Peshawar to celebrate Eid. Passengers also complained of fleecing by transporters expressing concerns over absence of government officials to take action against the illegal practice.
The places where still rush was seen are cattle markets including Kala Mandi, Naguman, Northern Bypass and Ring Road that were jam packed with people to purchase sacrificial animals on the last day.
The KP government has also cancelled leaves of sanitary workers for the Eid.
A comprehensive plan has also devised by government to remove offal of sacrificial animals on time.
Meanwhile, provincial authorities have also imposed ban collection of sacrificial hides by proscribed organisations.

