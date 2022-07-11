News Desk

Fire breaks out at factory in Lahore’s Sundar Industrial Estate

A massive fire broke out in a factory at Sundar Industrial Estate in Lahore in the wee hours of Monday.

As many as 13 fire engines were taking part in the operation to extinguish the blaze for the last eight hours but they have not yet succeeded.

As the fire-fighting process was continuing, the roof of a part of the factory came down.

Later, the fire which started in Sigma factory at Sundar Industrial Estate has been brought under control after many hours of hectic operation by Rescue 1122 personnel.

The cooling process was under way, said the fire-fighters.

Goods worth millions of rupees were destroyed in the massive blaze. However, there were no fatality or injuries during the incident.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pakistan Army operation against terrorists, 4 terrorists killed, arms and ammunition recovered

National

Karak, Tank devastated by heavy monsoon rains, locals start to relocate

Lahore

Saudi Crown Prince accepts PM Shehbaz’s invitation to visit Pakistan

Islamabad

Kashmir Martyrs’ Day reminder of sacrifices rendered for right to self-determination: PM

Lahore

PP-168 by-polls: Police raid PTI candidate office, arrest five persons

Lahore

Five flights cancelled, four delayed at Lahore Airport

Islamabad

One killed as five-storey building collapses in Karachi

National

PM Shehbaz Sharif to announce cut in petrol prices soon

National

Three die as bus overturns near Dera Ismael Khan

Islamabad

Rain, thundershower likely in various parts of country: PMD

1 of 8,621

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More