Fire breaks out at factory in Lahore’s Sundar Industrial Estate

A massive fire broke out in a factory at Sundar Industrial Estate in Lahore in the wee hours of Monday.

As many as 13 fire engines were taking part in the operation to extinguish the blaze for the last eight hours but they have not yet succeeded.

As the fire-fighting process was continuing, the roof of a part of the factory came down.

Later, the fire which started in Sigma factory at Sundar Industrial Estate has been brought under control after many hours of hectic operation by Rescue 1122 personnel.

The cooling process was under way, said the fire-fighters.

Goods worth millions of rupees were destroyed in the massive blaze. However, there were no fatality or injuries during the incident.