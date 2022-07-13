BBQ parties, swings in parks double joys during Eid

Peshawar – Following the past traditions, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa enjoyed BBQ and other meat dishes besides free swings by children on the third day of Eid-ul-Azha celebrations.

On the third day of Eid-ul-Azha, the people visited houses of their relatives and friends for exchange of Eid greetings, sweets and meat gifts. The citizens of Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsadda along with families also visited parks and Peshawar Zoo that added colour to Eid celebrations. The children were impressed by wildlife animals mostly from Asian tigers, lions, bears, falcons and snakes during their visit to Peshawar Zoo and also enjoyed free swings in the facility.

As per traditions, the people of Peshawar passed the first Eid day at home and spent the second and third day by visiting houses of their loved ones, relatives and friends for exchange of Eid greetings and sweets besides distributed Eidi and meat gifts among children.

“I came to WAPDA Town to hand over sacrificial animal’s meat to my sister in line of Islamic rituals,” Sajid Ali, a resident of village Dheri Ishaq Nowshera said.

“I visited the home of grandfather on third day of Eid-ul-Azha and exchanged Eid greetings with him viz a viz his family members. Such joyful event, which comes after a long time, are creating spirit of love, warmth, sacrifice and brotherhood in the society,’ Omar Khan, ‘28’ a resident of Pabbi told APP.

“I distributed 15kg meat among my relatives and poor people and utilised half amount of Edi by visiting parks and Peshawar Zoo for recreational activities and donated the remaining amount among orphans children to include them in Eid-ul-Azha celebrations,” said Omar Khan. “Helping needy and poor people double our Eid joys,” he said.

“I met with all my friends, cousins and relatives during last two days of Eid and today I came to Peshawar along with brother to visit parks and recreational spots for entertainment,” said Azhar Khan, a resident of Nowshera at historic Shahi Bagh Peshawar while enjoying free swing said.

He said Eidi received from relatives and loved ones has greatly helped him pay ticket charges of free swings, foods and transport.

Parks and recreational spots in Peshawar, Kohat, Charsadda and Nowshera were flooded with tourists due to effective security measures made by the government.

Great hustle and bustle was seen at Chacha Younis Park, Shahi Bagh and Zoo in Peshawar, Tanda Dam in Kohat, Kund Park in Nowshera and Sardaryab picnic point in Charsadda where people mostly children and youth enjoyed free swings, food parties and wildlife animals.

Sardaryab picnic point on Peshawar-Charsadda Road and Kund Park in Nowshera was jam-packed with visitors on Tuesday while spicy items including meat, rice and Bar B Que parties were enjoyed by them on the banks of Shah Alam, Khayali and Indus rivers amid funfair. The riverside views, colourful boats and fried fish attracted visitors at Sardaryab in Charsadda district in abundance. Local musicians and singers enthralled visitors in Sardaryab and presented local Pashto songs especially during evenings and received warm applause from tourists.

Eid festivities in Kohat also continued on third day of Eid where people enjoyed travelling, swimming, rice and meat dishes at open at Tanda Dam.

Built on River Tochi near Kohat city in 1960, the Tanda Dam attracted influx of tourists from Hangu, Karak and Bannu districts. “My first priority on Eid vacations is to spend third day of Eid-ul-Azha at Tanda Dam to enjoy cool breeze here,” Waris Khan, a tourist from Kohat told APP.

He said the atmosphere of Tanda Dam was very excellent and full of natural beauty and people can come here to enjoy its natural beauty. Film lovers also visited cinema houses and enjoyed movies on big screen. Many well off families had visited tourist destinations Nathyagali, Kalam, Thandyani and Murree besides Ayubia for Eid celebrations due to pleasant weather there.

“I have spent all my Eidi on purchase of toys guns and free swings after visiting entertainment melas in Peshawar and Nowshera along with my family members,” Ibrahim Khan, at Chacha Younis Park Peshawar told APP.