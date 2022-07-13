Our Staff Reporter

‘China always stands by Pakistan side in difficult times’ 

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Information Zakaullah Khattak on Tuesday said that friendship between Pakistan and China was a source of pride for the people of both countries.

He said China has always stood by Pakistan side in difficult times and Pakistan has never disappointed its great neighbour. He expressed these views during a visit to China Window, a Chinese Cultural and Information Centre here. The Secretary Information visited various galleries, penned his impressions in the guest book and signed on the Friendship Wall.

The Secretary Information said, “CPEC is an important project for Pakistan’s economic development and a new era will begin after the establishment of Rashakai Economic Zone, where employment opportunities will be available, and products made in this special economic zone can be imported to Afghanistan and Central Asian countries.”

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also has vast opportunities for religious tourism that need to be tapped. We also need to further improve people-to-people contacts to further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries,” Khattak added.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Revenue collection target will depend on performance of economy, notes FBR

Business

National Livestock Policy to boost Halal meat export: Jawad

Business

Stocks fall, euro nears dollar parity as recession fears build

Business

Economic Watch: China’s consumer spending on recovery curve amid policy support

Business

China’s air trips, cargo transport report solid recovery in H1

Business

CRRC’s new industrial base coming on stream in NE China

Business

Sino techs expected to raise Pakistan tomato production

Business

BankIslami becomes Ruby Sponsor of CBMUN 22

Entertainment

Webb telescope reveals deepest image of early universe

Entertainment

Renowned poet, lyricist Qateel Shifai remembered

1 of 2,026

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More