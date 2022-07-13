‘China always stands by Pakistan side in difficult times’ 

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Information Zakaullah Khattak on Tuesday said that friendship between Pakistan and China was a source of pride for the people of both countries.

He said China has always stood by Pakistan side in difficult times and Pakistan has never disappointed its great neighbour. He expressed these views during a visit to China Window, a Chinese Cultural and Information Centre here. The Secretary Information visited various galleries, penned his impressions in the guest book and signed on the Friendship Wall.

The Secretary Information said, “CPEC is an important project for Pakistan’s economic development and a new era will begin after the establishment of Rashakai Economic Zone, where employment opportunities will be available, and products made in this special economic zone can be imported to Afghanistan and Central Asian countries.”

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also has vast opportunities for religious tourism that need to be tapped. We also need to further improve people-to-people contacts to further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries,” Khattak added.