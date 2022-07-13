Man shoots at and kills ex-wife, injures her 3 family members

Rawalpindi – A man shot dead his ex-wife and injured her other three family members in an attack on a house located at Quaid-i-Azam Colony on Chakri Road on Sunday, informed sources. The incident took place within the limits of Police Station Dhamial while dead body and injured persons were moved to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) Hospital for autopsy and medical treatment. A team of police investigators of PS Dhamial and Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU), led by SP Saddar Division Ahmed Zunair Cheema also visited crime scene and collected evidence and recorded statements of eyewitnesses as part of their investigation. A police spokesman Inspector Sajjad ul Hassan told media that police had arrested the accused identified as Munir Alam, who had launched brazen attack on a house in Quaid-i-Azam Colony killing his ex-wife Maryam a Hashmi, and injuring Kanwal Hashmi, Tayyaba Hashmi and Basit. The reason behind crime is told to be domestic dispute. He said that CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari also took notice of the incident issuing orders to SP Ahmed Zunair Cheema to arrest the culprit immediately besides supervising the probe in murder and attempted murder case. “We had apprehended killer with hectic efforts of three hours and seized weapons from his possession he used in crime,” said SP Ahmed Zunair Cheema adding that police would collected all the substantial evidence through which the killer would get punished through a court of law.