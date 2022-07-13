APP

Police fine 1,386 bike-riders, impound 46 bikes over stunt riding

ISLAMABAD – Police on Tuesday issued violation tickets to 1,386 motorcyclists and impounded 46 bikes for one-wheeling and other stunts during Eid holidays. Police constituted special squads to prevent one wheeling on main avenues of the city during Eid-ulAzha where the policemen in these squads performed duties in responsible manner, said a spokesperson. Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appreciated the police personnel for performing duties on Eidul-Azha in responsible manner and awarded commendation certificates to them. While reviewing the report, SSP Traffic Islamabad Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that such steps were being taken to provide safety to the citizens. He said, “traffic violations may cause the loss of precious lives, therefore, ICTP is adopting measures to take strict action against the violators.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Uncategorized

Low-lying areas of twin cities inundated as PMD forecasts more rains

Islamabad

Kashmir Martyrs’ Day reminder of sacrifices rendered for right to self-determination: PM

Islamabad

One killed as five-storey building collapses in Karachi

Islamabad

Rain, thundershower likely in various parts of country: PMD

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 236 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

Business

Revenue collection target will depend on performance of economy, notes FBR

Business

National Livestock Policy to boost Halal meat export: Jawad

Business

Stocks fall, euro nears dollar parity as recession fears build

Business

Economic Watch: China’s consumer spending on recovery curve amid policy support

Business

China’s air trips, cargo transport report solid recovery in H1

1 of 3,065

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More