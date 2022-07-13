Police fine 1,386 bike-riders, impound 46 bikes over stunt riding

ISLAMABAD – Police on Tuesday issued violation tickets to 1,386 motorcyclists and impounded 46 bikes for one-wheeling and other stunts during Eid holidays. Police constituted special squads to prevent one wheeling on main avenues of the city during Eid-ulAzha where the policemen in these squads performed duties in responsible manner, said a spokesperson. Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appreciated the police personnel for performing duties on Eidul-Azha in responsible manner and awarded commendation certificates to them. While reviewing the report, SSP Traffic Islamabad Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that such steps were being taken to provide safety to the citizens. He said, “traffic violations may cause the loss of precious lives, therefore, ICTP is adopting measures to take strict action against the violators.”